VA Employee doesn’t stop caring for others after work

WACO, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Waco, where a where an employee at the VA doesn’t stop caring for others when she leaves work.

“So do you know why we’re here?” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“I don’t...I don’t,” Demitria Perkins, Be Remarkable Winner.

“Cherie nominated you as a remarkable person in the community - that’s why we’re here,” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

‘Here’ was the VA in on Memorial Drive, where Demitria Perkins has served as a registered nurse for more than 12 years, after providing care at Providence Health for almost four years.

But it’s not the excellent care she provides at the VA that got her nominated, it’s her pioneering work as the president of “True Breed” riding club, a group that donates toys and clothes to kiddos over the holidays.

“When kids were in need of clothes and food for Christmas, they donated their own personal money and bought the food for underprivileged kids,” Cherie Tillman, Nominator.

Her nonprofit has been going strong for eight years and also gives those children the chance to go out and experience the magic of horseback riding.

Cherie Tillman’s nomination of Demetria comes in part from her own personal experience, as she took the opportunity to thank Demetria and Demetria’s mother for impacting her life.

“They took care of my kids when I got into an accident....so I had told her mom I nominated her, but she didn’t know,” Cherie Tillman, Nominator.

And why does Demetria do it?

“I do it out of the kindness of my heart, I don’t do it for anything else,” Demitria Perkins, Be Remarkable Winner.

Her servants’ heart beats close to her home of East Waco, where she was born and raised.

“Thank you for what you’re doing in the community...that’s what this program is all about...So as part of being nominated the law firm donates to you 500 dollars, so you can keep doing what you’re doing,” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

A gracious gift from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers for a woman who knows nothing but to give.

If you know of a Remarkable person, nominate them at www.kwtx.com/BeRemarkable.