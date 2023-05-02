Advertise
Warm & rain-free Wednesday before storm chance returns Thursday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wednesday brings us one more day without some form of rain chance in the forecast for the next 10 days. Humidity continues to build in and could even lead to some fog in the morning. We expect tomorrow to start out with a thick cloud deck in the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s. Sunshine takes over tomorrow afternoon and gives us a warm and humid afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. It get’s warmer and more humid as the week goes on. We have one true opportunity for severe storms this week and that comes on Thursday. Storms start in West Texas along a dry line and head toward the I-35 corridor Thursday afternoon/evening. Primary concerns will be large hail and damaging winds Thursday afternoon/evening. By 10 PM, storms should be over Thursday.

The weather pattern, overall, is much quieter than last week but we will watch for a few passing “mini lows” to give our very warm and humid air jolts of energy and daily rain chances. We are expecting storms every day after Thursday, but not everyone will see storms. Our daily rain chances really look to stay confined mainly to the afternoon hours each day. Temperatures stay pretty consistent this weekend through early next week with highs ranging from the 80s to the lower 90s and lows generally in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

