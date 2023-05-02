Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore. (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A father and son were recently rescued after being swept away from the Florida shore.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies captured the incident on April 23.

The man and his young son were swimming off Anna Maria Island when strong rip currents carried them away.

Rescuers want to remind people to use caution when in the ocean.

If you do get caught in a rip current, remain calm because fighting makes it worse.

Authorities say to swim parallel to the shore to move out of the current.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison
Francisco Oropeza, 38.
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter
A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Oklahoma man used rubber checks to buy cows

Latest News

The man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his...
Police: Man beaten with golf club on course
Reed is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches, 158 pounds, short-length light brown hair and blue...
Bell County Sheriff’s Office search for missing teen
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people