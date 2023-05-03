Cedric Marks trial: Capital murder suspect’s wife testifies he asked her to lie to authorities about his whereabouts

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Ginell McDonogh, the wife of Cedric Marks, who is charged with capital murder in the killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, on Tuesday told jurors Marks asked her to lie to authorities about his whereabouts.

The trial resumed on May 2 after Marks, who is representing himself, took a day off as a result of a sickness.

Kennedy Ring, an audio and video specialist with the Regional Organized Crime Intelligence Center, took the stand and told jurors that detective James Powell reached out to her to clarify video for the investigation.

She revealed enhanced video from different places where you can see the white Rav-4 owned by Marks’ former girlfriend, Rebecca Adney, that was allegedly driven by Marks and Maya maxwell. The video was magnified with locations at Swearingin’s neighborhood, First Baptist Church Temple, Whataburger in Killeen and the Henrietta Walmart. In the driver’s seat, you can see a man who prosecutors claim resembles Marks.

However, Marks argued that Ring wasn’t able to identify the license plate number due to the footage being blurry.

Marks’ wife, McDonogh, took the stand next and identified the people in the Henrietta Walmart camera footage as Marks and Maxwell, where they allegedly bought a knife, a shovel and extra clothing.

McDonogh said in January of 2019, Marks told her he was going to Texas from her home in Michigan to turn himself in for the burglary arrest warrant at Jenna Scott’s home, but that didn’t happen.

The prosecution also revealed text messages and call logs from McDonogh’s phone once Marks was arrested in Michigan.

She kept saying how she didn’t know most of the context of the text messages, or what the phone calls were about with people connected to Marks.

McDonogh said that she and Marks had an open relationship, which is why she didn’t mind living with Marks and Maxwell, who McDonogh said was pregnant with Marks’ child at the time in her home in Michigan.

McDonogh’s boss found a suitcase filled with various items in her office. This included a weapon, Marks’ paperwork and I.D’s, as well as Marks’ debit card.

The last four digits of the card matched the ones on the receipt for the Whataburger purchase, while a driver was in a white Rav 4 in the drive thru.

Her phone’s search history showed that McDonogh searched Temple Texas news over 15 times. She said she wanted to find more information about both Swearingin and Scott’s missing bodies.

McDonogh said she searched the information after talking with Maxwell about what happened in Texas following their first interview with detectives.

She said initially, Marks told her to lie to police and say that he and Maxwell never left Michigan.

However, McDonogh said during her second interview with detectives, she told them where the victims’ bodies could be found.

McDonogh testified that the victims’ burial site in Oklahoma was where the Marks’ family would have family reunions in the past.

Then, McDonogh admitted that she and Maxwell’s interviews led to the discovery of the bodies.

Her cross examination from the prosecution was so lengthy that it pushed Marks’ cross examination until Wednesday morning.

