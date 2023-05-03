Central Texas felon gets 30 years in prison in sexual assault of 4-year-old boy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A five-time convicted felon was sentenced to 30 years in prison and fined $3,000 Wednesday for sexually abusing a 4-year-old relative.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about two hours before determining punishment for Colin David Luttoschka, of Robinson.

The jury convicted the 50-year-old welder of aggravated sexual assault of a child in a September 2019 incident in which he assaulted a young boy.

Jurors convicted Luttoschka despite the fact that the boy changed his initial allegation on the stand to say that Luttoschka touched him sexually in a manner not alleged in the indictment.

Luttoschka, who has felony convictions dating back to 1991 for burglary of a motor vehicle, burglary of a habitation, auto theft, burglary of a motor vehicle, and burglary of a habitation, must serve at least 15 years in prison before he can seek parole.

“Our prosecutors, investigators, and victim coordinators continue to tirelessly prepare for cases for trial and provide jurors with the evidence they need to convict and sentence violent criminals,” said District Attorney Josh Tetens, “We hope the message is clear that those who do harm in our community will be prosecuted and held accountable. In this case, Mr. Luttoschka reaped the consequences of his evil actions, and we cannot begin thank the victim enough for his courage to testify.”

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Luke McCowan presented evidence during the punishment phase of the trial highlighting Luttoschka’s tattoos, which testimony showed have ties to white supremacist groups and demonic imagery.

“The jury convicted and sentenced a dangerous man who has been committing felonies for over 30 years in McLennan County,” said Avants.

Luttoschka’s attorney, Jason P. Darling, said that while he and his client are disappointed with the verdict, they appreciate the effort the jury put into the case and look forward to filing an appeal.

Luttoschka rejected an offer from prosecutors before trial that would have allowed him to plead guilty to a reduced charge of indecency with a child by contact in exchange for five years in prison.

He also has a possession of methamphetamine in a drug-free zone charge pending against him. He is charged as a habitual criminal in that case and faces from 25 years up to life in prison if convicted.

“The jury removed a dangerous individual from the community and told the victim that his story would not be lost,” said prosecutor McCowan, “Justice was done and the jury reached the appropriate result.”

