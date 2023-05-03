Central Texas teen testifies local man entered her room, sexually assaulted her when she was 8

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A high school junior testified Wednesday that Fernando Rey Torres, a former family member, came into her room when she was 8 and sexually abused her on multiple occasions.

The girl said she never told anyone about the abuse until after her mother found a note that she wrote saying Torres “touched my private parts” that the girl hid under a bedroom dresser while contemplating how to handle the situation.

Torres, 37, a mechanic at a Temple auto dealership, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on two first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Kristen Duron, and Torres’ attorney, Seth Sutton, will give jury summations when the trial resumes Thursday morning. If convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Torres faces from five to 99 years and up to life in prison.

Torres, who took the witness stand Wednesday afternoon, denied the allegations, said the girl is lying and told jurors he has no idea why she would persist in making the allegations against him.

Sutton called the girl’s former therapist and her grandmother as witnesses and said the girl was troubled emotionally when she made the allegations. He also suggested that she possibly was jealous of the time her mother spent with her younger brother, who underwent two surgeries for kidney-related ailments shortly after his birth. Both agreed that was a possibility so she would get more attention from her mother.

The girl, now 17, appeared frightened on the witness stand and spoke in hushed, near-whisper tones that were barely audible. She said she met Torres when she was 5, adding that she and Torres had a good relationship until the first time he came into her room, pulled down her underwear and touched her in an abusive manner.

“I never said anything, but sometimes I tried to move so he couldn’t do anything. But he would move me back,” she said.

She said Torres abused her four or five times in 2014 when she was 8. She said the last time he abused her, her mother entered the room and Torres jumped up out of her bed. She testified Torres stood behind her mother and signaled with his hands for her not to say anything and “mouthed the word no.”

“I just felt quiet and distant because I know what he did wasn’t right,” she said.

She said she didn’t tell her mother because she was afraid how she would react. That’s when she wrote the note that warned her mother not to sleep with Torres because he touched her “private parts.”

Her mother testified Tuesday about finding the note in 2015, which threw her into a quandary at first about how to respond.

Under cross-examination from Sutton, the girl said she had a hard time adjusting to her first year in high school, especially after the nation was caught in the grips of the pandemic. She said she went to counseling and that the abuse continues to affect her today.

Torres acknowledged that he and the girl’s mother were spread pretty thin after the birth of their son, especially with him working and going to technical school and with the boy’s serious medical issues in the beginning. He said he spent most nights for the first 18 months in the boy’s room while the girl slept in bed with his wife.

He said it was baffling to learn about the girl’s note accusing him of abusing her.”There were a lot of emotions,” Torres testified. “It was heartbreaking to read, especially in her own writing. There was a lot of concern about how to react and how to proceed from there.”

Torres said he left the home in the wake of police and Child Protective Services investigations.

“I understood the gravity of the situation,” he said. “It put me in a real uncomfortable position because I didn’t know how to handle it or to respond to it.”

Hix asked Torres during cross-examination if the jury was making him nervous.

“Why haven’t you looked over there even once?” Hix asked, drawing a quick objection from Sutton.

In other defense testimony Wednesday, Torres’ mother, Diana Torres, said she and other family members met with the girl’s mother the day after she found the note. She said she didn’t believe the accusations and heard the girl’s mother say, “If (her daughter) is lying, I’ll never forgive her.”

She said she heard her repeat those words at least three times as the shock of the allegations set in.

NTiense Covey, a Waco counselor, said she had 12 sessions with the girl from May 2021 to August 2021 after the girl made two failed attempts to take her life.

“It was more self-harm than actually trying to take her life,” Covey said. “She didn’t want to die, but was sad about living and distressed about life.”

Covey said she helped the girl with issues involving anxiety, COVID-19, normal teenage angst and a desire for more autonomy.

She said the girl never mentioned the sexual abuse allegations, but told Hix under cross-examination that it can actually be damaging to a patient and unethical as a counselor to force a patient to disclose anything if they are not prepared to do so.

