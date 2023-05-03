Advertise
Detectives arrest suspect in city of Killeen’s third murder of the year

Lewis Carl Hunt
Lewis Carl Hunt(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit arrested Lewis Carl Hunt, 41, of Killeen, in the killing of Kenny Ray Morgan.

Hunt was taken into custody on April 30. The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and a complaint was returned charging Hunt with murder.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Hunt was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, and his bond was set at $1-million. Hunt is currently in the Bell County Jail.

The 42-year-old Morgan was fatally shot on Sunday, April 30, at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Old FM 440.

This is the third murder in the City of Killeen in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

