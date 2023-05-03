Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fort Hood soldier convicted in killing of Austin BLM protester denied new trial: report

Source: CNN/KEYE/KSAT/KXAN/AP Photos/Getty Images/GoFundMe/Official Garrett Foster Memorial Fund/Imhiram/@HiramLive/@GregAbbott_TX
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of an armed protester in Austin in 2020, was denied a motion for a new trial, KXAN TV, citing Perry’s attorney, reported Wednesday.

Perry was stationed at Fort Hood, about 70 miles north of Austin, at the time of the shooting. He was reportedly working for a ride-sharing company in July 2020 when he turned onto a street, and into a large crowd of demonstrators in downtown Austin.

He fatally shot 28-year-old protester, Garrett Foster, and is now facing life in prison. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, however, said he would work to grant the soldier a pardon.

Perry’s attorneys said their client had no choice but to shoot Foster as he approached Perry’s car with an AK-47 rifle, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Prosecutors, however, argued said Perry could have driven away before firing his revolver. Witnesses testified Foster never raised his rifle at Perry, according to the newspaper. Perry, who did not testify, told police that Foster did.

When Foster was killed, demonstrators in Austin, and across the U.S., had been marching in the streets for weeks following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Perry’s sentencing hearing is reportedly scheduled for May 9.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison
Francisco Oropeza, 38.
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter

Latest News

The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Making The Grade preview, eating bugs can be nutritious, and more - 5.3.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Making The Grade preview, eating bugs can be nutritious, and more - 5.3.23
fastcast CLARK haze fence sunrise sunset golden hour partly cloudy grass summer spring
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
Sherry Francis
Texas school bus driver charged in hit-and-run was allegedly driving drunk while transporting children
(left to right) Francisco Oropesa, Divimara Nava
Texas gunman’s bond set at $5 million, wife’s bond set at $250K