Fort Hood soldier convicted in killing of Austin BLM protester denied new trial: report

(KWTX) - U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of an armed protester in Austin in 2020, was denied a motion for a new trial, KXAN TV, citing Perry’s attorney, reported Wednesday.

Perry was stationed at Fort Hood, about 70 miles north of Austin, at the time of the shooting. He was reportedly working for a ride-sharing company in July 2020 when he turned onto a street, and into a large crowd of demonstrators in downtown Austin.

He fatally shot 28-year-old protester, Garrett Foster, and is now facing life in prison. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, however, said he would work to grant the soldier a pardon.

Perry’s attorneys said their client had no choice but to shoot Foster as he approached Perry’s car with an AK-47 rifle, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Prosecutors, however, argued said Perry could have driven away before firing his revolver. Witnesses testified Foster never raised his rifle at Perry, according to the newspaper. Perry, who did not testify, told police that Foster did.

When Foster was killed, demonstrators in Austin, and across the U.S., had been marching in the streets for weeks following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Perry’s sentencing hearing is reportedly scheduled for May 9.

