‘It still feels so unreal;’ Family of Belton High School stabbing victim continues to keep his memory alive and seek justice a year later

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - One year ago, a Belton High School student was stabbed and killed in the bathroom on campus, leaving behind many loved ones who continue to remember him as “easy to love and easy to laugh with.”

On May 3, 2022, Belton High School senior woke up for a normal school day, not knowing it would be the last days to walk the halls of the campus again.

His family, including him mom, dad, four siblings, were left to grieve the unimaginable. They said he was a funny, hard working, athletic young man.

“To us, he deserved to be loved back so deeply, so we did anything for him,” she said. “It still feels so unreal.”

A year later, Joe’s sister, Olyvia Ramirez said they are still grieving and still keeping his memory alive. What has gotten them through the tough moments are the loving, funny memories they still have with Joe.

“We still laugh with him, but it’s hard knowing that we make new memories that he will not be a part of,” she said.

Belton High School student Caysen Allison was accused of stabbing Joe and later charged with murder. Now, he is out on bond.

“To know that he gets to continue to live his life with his family...that’s very hard for us because we don’t get that,” she said.

While they know justice will not bring Joe back into their daily lives, his family still wants justice for joe.

“He deserves to have his justice because he did not deserve this at all,” she said.

There will be a walk to remember Joe at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The family invites anyone to attend. There will be memorial items for sale as well.

The next few days, there will be billboards honoring Joe’s memory in Temple.

