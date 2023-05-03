Making The Grade Preview: New standardized test rolls out across Central Texas with big changes

(KWTX/Making The Grade) - After ten years, the standardized test used in Texas public schools got a refresh the state is calling STAAR 2.0.

Students are actively taking the test for the next several weeks. Tonight at 10, Making the Grade on KWTX will explain the changes to the test in three key takeaways.

1. The test features more writing, less multiple choice

2. The test is now fully online

3. The results, this year, will be significantly delayed

KWTX sat down with four districts in the area to talk about the changes as well as an interview with the Texas Education Agency to discuss the decision making process for the new test as well.

“I would anticipate all our test scores are going to see a little bit of a trend down just because its new,” Lorena ISD Superintendent, Joe Kucera, said.

While the changes are significant, the TEA is reminding the public that the high stakes component of the test has been removed and a student’s score won’t impact their ability to move on to the next grade.

“We never want anyone to think that this test is an end all be all we think it’s a really important data point but its certainly not a measure of a child,” Lily Laux, Deputy Commissioner of School Programs at the TEA, said.

