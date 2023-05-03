Manhunt over: Suspect accused of slaughtering family in southeast Texas held on $5M bond

(KWTX) - Francisco Oropesa, 38, the man accused of fatally shooting five people, including a 9-year-old boy, in a Texas home has been taken into custody after a dayslong manhunt, law enforcement officials confirmed late Tuesday night.

Oropesa was arrested in the town of Cut and Shoot, Texas, about 17 miles west of Cleveland, Texas, where an Honduran family was massacred on Friday, April 28.

Oropesa allegedly shot five victims “execution-style” with an AR-15 rifle after the father asked him to stop firing his rifle so close to their home, officials said.

The victims – all Honduran nationals – were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, and her son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, 9; Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18.

Officials said Oropesa is charged with five counts of murder and is being held on a $5-million bond.

