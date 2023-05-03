Rain is back in the forecast! Along with a storm chance Thursday

We are transitioning a weather set up that brings back a daily chance for rain starting tomorrow and it looks like we stay stuck in this set up for several days. You’ve probably noticed the heat and humidity building over the last few days. There’s tons of “fuel” for storms in place now with more warm & humid days in the forecast. Up above us we will have little pieces of energy embedded in the SW flow and that energize the atmosphere and give us a shot for rain. All we need is some “lift” to make it all work and that comes in the form of an active dry line each afternoon/evening from West Texas. It’s not going to rain every day for everyone, but we could see widespread rainfall totals around 1″ to over 2″ by the end of next week. Some may see less, some may see more, but overall this is a wetter weather pattern and living up to May’s standard of being the wettest month of the year for us.

Thursday’s storm risk: The dry line should start to spark storms roughly between San Angelo and Abilene around 4 PM. We could see a stray storm closer to home around that time, but we’re generally going to stay rain and storm free until after 6 PM. The scattered storms forming along the dryline will push into Central Texas after that time and will gradually push through. Strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy downpours are the main threats with Thursday’s storms. Storms will slowly weaken after sunset as they push across our area so the best severe storm chances will be along and west of Highway 281. The odds of severe weather go down as the storms push eastward. Storms could approach I-35 after 8 PM and will exit our area before midnight.

Our temperature pattern is pretty much the same from day to day -- we start in the 60s and climb into the 80s/low 90s. Thursday is really the last day for a while that we see low to mid 80s... after that is upper 80s and low 90s in the forecast through next week! Heat index values Friday and Saturday will likely climb into the mid and upper 90s. Ugh! Hopefully we get some nice rain too cool us off a bit! We have rain chances in the forecast every day for the next 10 days, but since storms aren’t firing up with a bigger storm system, like cold front, it’s extremely difficult to pinpoint exactly where these storms will form and how long they’ll last. The general timeframe will be late afternoon/evening for storms to develop each day so that’s when you’ll want to see how the radar looks and pinpoint where the storms are for any given day. You can easily do that with the free, KWTX weather app.

