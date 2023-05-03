Rep. Colin Allred launches campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- In a campaign video released on YouTube this morning, Democratic Rep. Colin Allred announced he is running for U.S. Senate against two-term Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

In the video, Allred sharply criticized Cruz for his comments before January 6th and for going to Cancun, Mexico with his family during a severe winter storm that resulted in deadly widespread power outages in Texas in February, 2021.

He called Cruz “all hat, no cattle.”

Allred is now in his third term representing the 32nd Congressional District.

Allred defeated longtime Republican Congressman Pete Sessions in 2018, in what was then considered a purple district. After redistricting last year, his district is now considered a safe Democratic seat.

Before serving in Congress, Allred was a player for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

He went on to become a civil rights attorney who served under HUD Secretary Julian Castro during the Obama administration.

Last year, Allred invited then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to Dallas to discuss healthcare issues and has appeared with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg when he has visited DFW International Airport and DART.

He has also highlighted his efforts to work with Republican members of Congress from North Texas to build a new VA Hospital in Garland.

Some local Democratic party activists tells CBS News Texas they believe Allred is their best candidate to defeat Cruz.

But Allred may soon have company.

The San Antonio News Express reported last month that Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) will likely run against Cruz as well once the regular legislative session ends later this month.

Gutierrez represents Uvalde, the site of the massacre at Robb Elementary School, in which 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed nearly one year ago.

The state Senator has pressed for more restrictions on guns and ammunition, but his bills haven’t advanced in the Senate.

When asked about a potential U.S. Senate race last week at a news conference at the Texas Capitol Gutierrez said,

“I’m here for the next five weeks to do the work here for the next weeks. My wife will sit down, and I will decide those things down the road. What’s most important to me is my community.”

Cruz told CBS News Texas in February he’s intent on winning a third term. “My focus is on running for reelection for the Senate, and the Senate is the battleground right now.”

CBS News Texas reached out to Cruz’s Senate office this morning seeking comment on Allred’s announcement and criticism.

In response to Allred’s announcement, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) said, “With record inflation, a crisis at our southern border, and Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are dreaming if they think they’re going to beat Ted Cruz in Texas in 2024.”

Following Allred’s campaign launch, U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth) tweeted, “You got this Colin!!!”

Democrats acknowledge it will be an uphill climb to unseat Cruz, who narrowly won re-election against Beto O’Rourke in 2018.

Republicans point to Cruz’s popularity among grassroots conservatives in Texas.

The Democrats and Republicans say 2024 is a very different year than 2018, a midterm for then President Donald Trump.

A Democrat last won a statewide election in 1994.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.