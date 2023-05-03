Texas gunman bond set at $5 million, wife’s bond set to $250K

CONROE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas gunman who killed five people and his wife has been arraigned in two separate courts Wednesday.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the San Jacinto County Jail with a $5 million bond.

Divimara Lamar Nava, 52, has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a known felon and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Investigations Unit and Texas Rangers executed a search warrant at the home where Oropesa was arrested and recovered multiple pieces of evidence,” said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any other requests for information regarding the investigation must be directed to San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office and FBI-Houston.

