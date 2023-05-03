Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas school bus driver charged in hit-and-run was allegedly driving drunk while transporting children

Sherry Francis
Sherry Francis(KBTX/KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIDDINGS, Texas (KWTX) - Sherry Francis, 65, of Giddings, a school bus driver, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, a state jail felony, police announced in a social media post.

Francis was arrested after a hit-and-run collision shortly before 8 a.m. on May 1 in the 200 block of N. Orange Street.

Police said Francis was driving a Giddings ISD school bus when she rear ended a passenger car, and fled the scene.

The bus and Francis were soon located and police learned 14 minors were riding in the bus at the time of the collision.

“No one was injured and the damage to the passenger car was minimal,” police said.

“During the investigation, probable cause was established that Ms. Francis was impaired by a substance other than alcohol,” police further said.

Francis reportedly consented to a blood draw that was submitted for forensic testing.

She was taken before a magistrate, where she was given a $7500 bond, and released on personal recognizance.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison
Francisco Oropeza, 38.
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter

Latest News

The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Making The Grade preview, eating bugs can be nutritious, and more - 5.3.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Making The Grade preview, eating bugs can be nutritious, and more - 5.3.23
Garrett Foster (left) and Daniel Perry (right)
Fort Hood soldier convicted in killing of Austin BLM protester denied new trial: report
fastcast CLARK haze fence sunrise sunset golden hour partly cloudy grass summer spring
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
(left to right) Francisco Oropesa, Divimara Nava
Texas gunman’s bond set at $5 million, wife’s bond set at $250K