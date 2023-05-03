Texas school bus driver charged in hit-and-run was allegedly driving drunk while transporting children

GIDDINGS, Texas (KWTX) - Sherry Francis, 65, of Giddings, a school bus driver, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, a state jail felony, police announced in a social media post.

Francis was arrested after a hit-and-run collision shortly before 8 a.m. on May 1 in the 200 block of N. Orange Street.

Police said Francis was driving a Giddings ISD school bus when she rear ended a passenger car, and fled the scene.

The bus and Francis were soon located and police learned 14 minors were riding in the bus at the time of the collision.

“No one was injured and the damage to the passenger car was minimal,” police said.

“During the investigation, probable cause was established that Ms. Francis was impaired by a substance other than alcohol,” police further said.

Francis reportedly consented to a blood draw that was submitted for forensic testing.

She was taken before a magistrate, where she was given a $7500 bond, and released on personal recognizance.

