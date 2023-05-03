Advertise
Texas soldier accounted for from Korean War

U.S. Army Cpl. George T. Grimes, 19, of Quinlan, was declared missing in action in July 1950.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TEXAS (KXII) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday the remains of a Hunt County soldier, who went missing in the Korean War, were recently identified using DNA.

According to a press release from the Department of Defense, U.S. Army Cpl. George T. Grimes, 19, of Quinlan, was declared missing in action in July 1950 after his unit was forced to retreat from Taejon, South Korea. Due to the fighting, his body could not be recovered.

The release states that after regaining control of Taejon in the fall of 1950, the Army began recovering remains from the area. The remains were later sent to Hawaii where they were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

In July 2018, the DPAA planned to disinter 652 Korean War Unknowns from the Punchbowl, according to the release. In July 2019, Grimes’ remains were sent to DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis. He was identified using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as chest radiograph comparison and circumstantial evidence.

The DPAA said Cpl. Grimes was accounted for in August 2022, but his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification.

The Department of Defense said Grimes’ name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Grimes will be buried in Jacksonville, FL at a later date.

