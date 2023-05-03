Unaccompanied veterans to be buried at Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three unaccompanied veterans will be buried Wednesday morning in Killeen.

The burials will be held at 11 a.m. May 3 at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery at the 11463 block of State Highway 195.

The honorees include U.S. Army Veteran Roy Mize, U.S. Navy Veteran David Mitschelen, and U.S. Navy Veteran Jack Fay.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.