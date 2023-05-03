Waco man accused of sexually assaulting girls years ago

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Asa Vigil, 33, remains jailed at the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child involving sexual contact, online jail records show.

An arrest warrant obtained by KWTX states one of the alleged sexual assaults happened on March 17, 2017 when one of the victims was 5 years old. That victim, now 11 years old, reported the sexual assault to police on October 20, 2022, and then filed a report with Child Protective Services.

A second arrest warrant states a second victim claimed Vigil sexually assaulted her when she was 7 years old. That girl, now 13 years old, told detectives Vigil touched her inappropriately on one occasion.

During a voluntary interview with detectives, Vigil denied the allegations, but did “corroborate parts of the victims’ outcry, and did have access to the victims during the time period mentioned,” the documents state.

Vigil was taken into custody on May 2, 2023. His bond amounts add up to $45,000, per jail records.

