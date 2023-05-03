Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man accused of sexually assaulting girls years ago

Asa Vigil was taken into custody on May 2, 2023.
Asa Vigil was taken into custody on May 2, 2023.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Asa Vigil, 33, remains jailed at the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child involving sexual contact, online jail records show.

An arrest warrant obtained by KWTX states one of the alleged sexual assaults happened on March 17, 2017 when one of the victims was 5 years old. That victim, now 11 years old, reported the sexual assault to police on October 20, 2022, and then filed a report with Child Protective Services.

A second arrest warrant states a second victim claimed Vigil sexually assaulted her when she was 7 years old. That girl, now 13 years old, told detectives Vigil touched her inappropriately on one occasion.

During a voluntary interview with detectives, Vigil denied the allegations, but did “corroborate parts of the victims’ outcry, and did have access to the victims during the time period mentioned,” the documents state.

Vigil was taken into custody on May 2, 2023. His bond amounts add up to $45,000, per jail records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch 4-26-23
Stormy night in Central Texas with a Tornado Watch until 10 pm
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison
Francisco Oropeza, 38.
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter

Latest News

An image released by the United States Attorney's Office in 2020 show a cut-out jacket Paul...
American Airlines mechanic convicted for trying to smuggle over 25 pounds of cocaine under jetliner’s cockpit
Lewis Carl Hunt
Detectives arrest suspect in city of Killeen’s third murder of the year
Killeen hit-and-run
KWTX News 10 crime segment: May 2, 2023
File Graphic
Waco police searching for suspect in sixth murder of 2023