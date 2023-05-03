Waco police searching for suspect in sixth murder of 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in the murder of a teen boy Tuesday night.

Police responded to a shooting at 8:41 p.m. May 2 near the 1900 Block of JJ Flewellen Road.

When officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin has been notified.

This is the seventh person murdered in 2023 and the sixth murder investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP.

