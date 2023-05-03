A Year Ago Today: Deadly stabbing at Belton High afflicts Central Texas community

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A year ago on May 3, 2022, 18-year-old Jose Luis “Joe” Ramirez, Jr. was fatally stabbed by a schoolmate inside a restroom at Belton High School.

Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, charged with murder in the case, was released from jail on July 15, 2022, after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $175,000.

The stabbing was reported shortly at 9:47 a.m. May 3, and the school was immediately placed on lockdown. After the stabbing, Allison allegedly ran out of the school and left the area. Police found him and took him into custody at around 10:09 a.m.

Ramirez was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. At the hospital, officers noticed Ramirez sustained “multiple stab and slashes injuries along his chest, back, legs and arm.”

The stabbing forced the school district to close the high school at a time when students were taking the STAAR exam. When it reopened days later, students were greeted with an increased police presence.

In an exclusive interview with KWTX, Amanda Rios, the victim’s mother, said she and her husband had no idea their son had agreed to fight Allison in the wake of an incident at prom a few days before the stabbing. She said she learned the fight was supposed to be after school, off campus, and weapon free.

“The world is just getting uglier. People don’t just solve things and move on, they go to this extent for just the stupidest reasons, over a girl,” the mother said at the time, “We never even knew this was a problem. Nobody talked to us. My boys didn’t tell me anything about what happened at prom.”

Allison has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 7.

The Belton community will gather Wednesday to hold a prayer vigil for Ramirez a year after his death.

