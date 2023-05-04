10 Things To Do: May 6-7
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas. Click the hyperlinks below to find out more information.
1. Dr Pepper Museum’s Birthday Bash
2. Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival
3. Waco March for Babies-Cameron Park Zoo
4. FREE Comic Book Day! at Bankston’s
6. Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day
7. Farm Day Market at Laughing Llama Farm
10. National Travel and Tourism Week in Waco
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.