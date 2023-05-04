Advertise
2nd case of rabies confirmed in Gatesville

(WJHG)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A second case of rabies has been confirmed in a raccoon by the Gatesville Police Department.

The Animal Control Officers responded Apr. 27 to a report of a raccoon acting erratically in the 100 block of Robert H Evetts Drive.

The animal was sent for testing and the results also returned positive for rabies. No human or pet contact is suspected in this case.

This comes after the Gatesville Animal Control Officers responded on Mar. 31 to a report of a raccoon acting erratically in the 3200 block of Osage Road and sent it for testing.

The test results returned positive for rabies, according to police. No contact with pets or humans is suspected in that case.

Rabies is a serious disease that can turn fatal if not treated in a timely manner.

“With a second confirmed case in about a month, we strongly urge all citizens of Gatesville to ensure your pets’ Rabies vaccinations are up to date. Immediately report any bites, scratches, or ANY CONTACT with animals suspected of Rabies, and AVOID ALL CONTACT WITH SKUNKS, BATS, AND RACCOONS,” said the Gatesville Police Department on their Facebook.

