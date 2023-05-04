Advertise
Authorities searching for teenager believed to be in danger

Miriam Sofia Chavez was last seen Saturday at her home in Bryan.
Miriam Sofia Chavez was last seen Saturday at her home in Bryan.(Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a Bryan teenager.

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued an endangered missing child advisory for 14-year-old Miriam Sofia Chavez.

She was last seen Saturday night at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road.

She was wearing black pants, a black shirt, and Air Jordan shoes.

Authorities say they believe she is with an older unrelated person and is in danger.

If you see her or know where she could be, contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 361-3888.

