Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bryan man indicted for inappropriately touching 13-year-old

Anthony Monzingo
Anthony Monzingo(Justin Dorsey)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday for a Bryan man charged with indecency with a child.

Anthony Monzingo, 36, is accused of repeatedly touching the private parts of a 13-year-old girl.

According to reports, the girl told her school counselor that on three separate occasions Monzingo touched her inappropriately, and said he loved her.

While being investigated law enforcement determined Monzingo is a registered sex offender and on parole until 2024 for a prior conviction.

Monzingo was charged with Indecency with a Child, his bond totals $50,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business

Latest News

KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 3/25/22
Good News Friday: May 5, 2023
Good News Friday: May 5, 2023
One injured in Temple aggravated burglary
One injured in early morning aggravated burglary
Temple Police are looking for robbery suspect.
Temple police looking for Circle K robbery suspect
FastCast
Brady's Thursday Night FastCast