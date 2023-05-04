Cedric Marks trial: Capital murder suspect’s wife testifies he admitted to killing former girlfriend April Pease

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Ginell McDonough, the wife of capital murder suspect Cedric Marks, once again took the stand, and this time, delivered damaging testimony, including an allegation that Marks admitted in a video recording to killing a former girlfriend, April Pease.

Marks is currently on trial in the killing of another ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32. The victims’ bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma, after they were reported missing in Central Texas. Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple, Texas burglary warrant stemming from a break-in at Scott’s home.

Jurors learned Pease, a Minnesota woman, was the mother of one of Marks’ two sons, and that Marks is charged with second degree murder in her 2009 death.

McDonough testified that after Pease’s disappearance, Marks gave her two VHS tapes of him telling her to take care of his children. She then hesitated, cried and told jurors that in the videos, Marks confessed to killing Pease to protect his son from her.

She told the prosecution that she watched the tapes, and then turned them over to authorities in Minnesota. When she was cross-examined by the defendant himself, however, McDonough said she didn’t watch the videos until after Minnesota detectives played them for her.

Marks argued the videos could have been edited, and she agreed. Marks also brought up that in McDonough’s police statement, she stated that he made the videos while watching an episode of CSI. Marks, however, argued they never watched the show together.

The judge did not allow the alleged confession tapes be played in court because they were “overly prejudicial to the jury.”

On Wednesday, Marks also played a portion of a video showing an altercation between Scott and Marks. The prosecution immediately objected, arguing even though the state admitted the video into evidence, Marks didn’t notify the court he would play the video. The prosecution claimed the video was a tactic to “smear” Scott’s character.

Marks argued that the prosecution opened the door for the video, because on Tuesday, it mentioned the video while presenting text messages in McDonough’s phone. Also, Marks argued it’s part of the reason why Scott’s permanent protective order against him from 2018 was denied.

“They’re talking about smear, they’ve been smearing me for the last two weeks. I have the right to dispute claims,” Marks said.

Scott is seen in the video asking Marks, “Oh, you want to break up with me?” Then, she is seen using profound language and assaulting Marks.

After Marks played the video of the altercation between he and Scott, the prosecution introduced a witness who was an investigator on the case. This was done outside the jury’s presence.

The court learned Marks has pending cases of a false report regarding the video of the altercation. The witness told the court Marks reported that the video of the altercation with Scott was recorded in May of 2018, but the investigator learned it was actually taken in January of 2018. The court also learned Marks was accused of violation of the protective order, tampering with evidence, burglary, and interference with a victim dialing 911.

Marks argued that the prosecution wanted the investigator to testify in retaliation for Marks being able to present the video of the altercation with Scott as evidence.

“This is a retaliation because their case is so weak, quite frankly,” Marks said, “They want two or three bites of the apple.” He said that he would have to fight his innocence in a “mini trial” along with the capital murder trial.

The judge on Thursday morning will make a decision on whether the prosecution’s witness will testify.

