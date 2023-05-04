Cedric Marks trial: Marks’ wife testifies to his alleged confession of killing former girlfriend, April Pease

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Marks is accused of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

Day 13 of the testimony started with Marks’ wife, Ginell McDonough on the stand again. Wednesday, she admitted to Marks that she would say and sign anything to avoid consequences because she feared law enforcement. She said, “I was scared of everybody.”

Marks brought up how his two sons testified in the protective order hearing Scott placed against marks. “My boys are honest,” said McDonough. The mother of one of his sons is April Pease, a Minnesota woman who Marks is charged with second degree murder death that happened in 2009.

He then played a part of a video which was an altercation between Scott and Marks.

The prosecution immediately objected saying even though the the state admitted the video into evidence, Marks didn’t notify the court he would play the video. The prosecution said the video was a tactic to “smear” Scott’s character.

Marks argued that the prosecution opened the door for the video, because Tuesday they mentioned it while looking through text messages in McDonough’s phone. Also, he said it’s a part of the reason why Scott’s permanent protective order from 2018 was denied. He said, “They’re talking about smear, they’ve been smearing me for the last two weeks. I have the right to dispute claims. They charged me as an obsessive, abusive person. This witness has seen this video. The jury has the right to know the foundation.”

Judge Duskie had to control the situation and stop the defense and prosecution from arguing and interrupting each other. He said how both Marks and the prosecution admitted evidence that wasn’t in the discovery.

Judge Duskie said, “I’ve seen all kinds of things that have been admitted and should be extracted. But if it’s admitted, then it’s admitted.” Judge Duskie overruled the prosecution’s objection and allowed Marks to play the video in court.

In the video, it showed Scott saying, “Oh, you want to break up with me?” Then, she used profound language and assaults Marks.

This caused the prosecution to request to admit alleged confessional videos from Marks outside of the presence of the jury.

McDonough testified that after Pease’s disappearance, Marks gave her two VHS tapes of him telling her to take care of his children. She then hesitated, cried and said in the videos, Marks confessed to killing Pease to protect his son from her.

She told the prosecution that she saw the tapes and then turned them over to Minnesota police. But during Marks’ cross examination, she said she didn’t see the videos until after Minnesota detectives played them for her.

Marks argued that the videos could have been edited and she agreed when Marks mentioned how some people had contact with Pease after her disappearance. He also brought up that in her police statement, she stated that he made the videos while watching an episode of CSI, however, Marks pointed out how they never watched the show together.

However, Judge Duskie didn’t allow the alleged confession tapes played in court because they were overly prejudicial to the jury.

Since Marks brought up Scott’s protective order hearing against him and played a video of an altercation between marks and Scott, this made the prosecution introduce the next witness who was an investigator on the case while outside of the jury’s presence.

The court learned that Marks has pending cases of a false report from the video of the altercation. The witness said how Marks reported that the video was taken in May of 2018, but the investigator found out it was actually taken in January of 2018. The court also learned Marks has a violation of the protective order, tampering with evidence, burglary and interference with a victim dialing 911.

Marks argued that the prosecution wanted the investigator to testify in retaliation of Marks being able to play video evidence of he and Scott’s altercation. He said, “This is a retaliation because their case is so weak quite frankly,” and, “They want two or three bites of the apple.” He said that he would have to fight his innocence in a “mini trial” along with the capital murder trial.

Tomorrow morning is when Judge Duskie will make a decision on whether or not the witness will testify.

