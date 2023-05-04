Advertise
Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce returns to original location thanks to strategic partner, TFNB

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce (CTAACC) is expanding its operations, and on May 1, relocated to the former TFNB Your Bank for Life (TFNB) Elm location.

The site itself was formerly the home of CTAACC and the Eastern Waco Development Corporation in 2004.

CTAACC is an advocate for Waco’s African American owned businesses, and the nonprofit’s move back to 715 Elm Avenue “allows the Chamber to be further visible with a main-street presence, and offer an accessible community economic hub, while supporting the growth of the Black-owned business community,” it said in a news release.

Expansion plans include storefronts for the Esther’s Closet (EC) workforce program for women, and the Center of Business Excellence (CBE) for established businesses and entrepreneurial education for startups.

“At the heart of East Waco, the commercial corridor is made up of small Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and residents of color. It is the center of wealth creation, employment, services, and resources for the people working and living there,” said CTAACC President John Bible. “With all the new development happening, it becomes critical that the Chamber establish a strong presence, along with impactful programing, to create an environment for business and community advocacy, networking, resource opportunities, and training and development.”

The CTAACC said its move has been part of TFNB’s vision for the Elm Avenue location.

“The bank has been a key strategic partner with the Chamber, ensuring that East Wacoans and businesses are provided with convenient banking solutions and access to capital in their neighborhood,” the chamber said.

“The restoration of the Elm Avenue thoroughfare, filled with vibrant businesses and community service providers, will be a bedrock for extending the success” of the neighborhood, said TFNB Board Chairman David Littlewood, “This brings CTAACC full circle and back to a front and center location which will position them to maximize their mission.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

