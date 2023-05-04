Central Texas authorities find deceased body at local business

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas found a deceased body at a local business Wednesday morning.

Mexia Police Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. May 3 to H-E-B in the 701 block of East Milam Street.

An autopsy has been requested, according to authorities.

This is an active investigation, there are no further details at this time, including the identity of the person found.

If you have any information, call 254-562-4154.

