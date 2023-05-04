Advertise
Central Texas authorities find deceased body at local business

Body found at H-E-B
Body found at H-E-B
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas found a deceased body at a local business Wednesday morning.

Mexia Police Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. May 3 to H-E-B in the 701 block of East Milam Street.

An autopsy has been requested, according to authorities.

This is an active investigation, there are no further details at this time, including the identity of the person found.

If you have any information, call 254-562-4154.

