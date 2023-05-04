Central Texas ballerinas take their talents to the stage for spring performance

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas ballerinas will be lacing up their pointe shoes for a big performance this weekend as the curtain rises for Texas Metropolitan Ballet’s annual Spring Gala.

Texas Metropolitan Ballet is an academy studio of dance located in Killeen. Dancers from all over Bell County commute to the studio to attend classes and training.

Students have been rehearsing tirelessly for about four months, and, this weekend, they will be performing a variation of Don Quixote.

“It’s an older man who has this dream of finding the right woman, and it’s his journey, and he has this big dream,” Randall Marks, who is the artistic director, said. “There’s a big dream sequence in it.”

The second half of the performance will be a mixture of modern and classical pieces, including an original piece choreographed by Marks.

“My wife and I were in Argentina, and we went to some of the tango clubs, and we observed some of the tango dancing, the tango singing,” he said. “I tried to put this into my piece called ‘Argentine Knights,’ and it’s a lot of passion.”

One of the dancers, Annaleisa Masson said she looks forward to these performances.

“It’s just a very special thing to experience, and not only to be a part of, but to see,” she said.

Masson said it’s taken a lot of hard work and dedication, but she knows performances like these will help her with a future in ballet.

”For me, it’s really cool because I get to participate in one of these really awesome ballets that hopefully I’ll be able to do again in my future,” Masson said. I have about one more year in high school and then the next guess would be to go to a professional company. “

Masson is attending a training in Maine this summer with a Russian ballet company. She said this will advance her skills and technique. Her goal is to dance for the Royal Danish Ballet.

Marks and Masson hope the community comes out to support them this weekend.

Performances start at the Central Texas Theatre Friday night at 7:30 p.m. There are 2:30 p.m. performances Saturday and Sunday. People can buy their tickets online or at the door. If people pay with cash, they will get a discount, Marks said.

