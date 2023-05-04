Advertise
Deceased body found at local business

The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) -On Wednesday May 3, 2023 around 7:30 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were called to a local business on 701 E. Milam street to investigate a deceased person that was found. At the moment the persons identity has not been released.

Mexia authorities say the body is currently undergoing an autopsy.

This is an active investigation, there are no further details at this time.

If you have any information about the crime call Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4154.

