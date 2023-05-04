Advertise
Fire crews in Temple rescue worker pinned by debris after partial building collapse

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue on Thursday, May 4, rescued a construction worker after a building under construction partially collapsed.

The incident was reported at about 4:50 p.m. in the area of Range Road and N. Loop 363.

Fire crews found a commercial structure under construction collapsed, trapping a worker in the debris.

Crews were able to free the pinned worker “by cutting part of the framing, and safely sliding him out,” officials said.

The worker and another person were transported to a nearby emergency room.

Officials said one person suffered minor injuries and the other suffered “extensive but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

