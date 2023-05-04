Harker Heights Police identify victim in auto-pedestrian accident along I-14

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 14 Wednesday afternoon in Harker Heights.

The Harker Heights Police Department responded at approximately 2:15 p.m. May 3 to a traffic accident on I-14 westbound at Indian Trail involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Public safety personnel from the Harker Heights Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been in the center land of traffic when he was struck by the vehicle,” said Harker Heights Police Chief Betiale Hawkins II.

The victim has been identified as Elijah Chiasson, 20, who was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 3:55 p.m.

An accident report was filed, and no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation by Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

