Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Hearne woman arrested in stabbing investigation

Elissia Garcia, 30, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Elissia Garcia, 30, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon(Hearne Police Department)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A woman in Hearne was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man she knew.

According to the Hearne Police Department, Elissia Garcia, 30, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Brady Drive for a disturbance call.

When they arrived, the victim was lying face down and bleeding. He told police that Garcia stabbed him following an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to his torso and a deep cut to his hand.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business

Latest News

KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 3/25/22
Good News Friday: May 5, 2023
Good News Friday: May 5, 2023
One injured in Temple aggravated burglary
One injured in early morning aggravated burglary
Temple Police are looking for robbery suspect.
Temple police looking for Circle K robbery suspect
FastCast
Brady's Thursday Night FastCast