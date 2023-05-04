Muggy & quiet morning, afternoon storm chance, repeat

We wake up with muggy, cloudy, and warm conditions with temperatures near 70°. Most of the day is quiet and rain-free, but there will be a chance for afternoon storms to bubble up with daytime heating as high temperatures climb to near 90°. Rinse, repeat. This is the weather set up for days... we might be in this weather holding pattern for the next 10 days or more. There could be a few severe storms (mainly west of I-35) for this afternoon, Friday afternoon, and again on Saturday afternoon. That’s truly going to be the case with these daily rain chances - the main concerns with severe storms, should they form, would be hail and 60+mph winds.

There will be waves of energy that pass over us in the upper levels combined with the dry line from the west that tries to lift our primed hot and humid air. That’s really what keeps those rain chances in the forecast each day. There’s energy, lift, and fuel for storms during the warmest part of the day. Depending on how strong those storms get in the afternoon will determine how long the rain lasts into the night. The good news is that the window for severe storms is relatively small from about 4pm-9pm. The later the evening goes on, the smaller the risk for hail and damaging winds.

While the weather pattern should hold through at least the beginning of next week, there’s some signs of a legitimate storm system moving in late next week. Instead of the isolated-to-scattered storms, an actual storm system could bring more widespread rain to our area and (eventually) kick the daily storm chances out. When that’ll happen is yet to be seen, but 10 days of scattered storm chances could bring many of us between a half-inch and over two inches of rain. That’s great for the drought and especially because much of the heaviest rain could fall in locations that need it most.

