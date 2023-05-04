Advertise
Official “Monster From The Sky” Documentary Trailer

On May 11th KWTX will air an exclusive documentary looking back at the 1953 Waco Tornado. This...
On May 11th KWTX will air an exclusive documentary looking back at the 1953 Waco Tornado. This documentary take a look back at the devastation from that day, and tell first hand stories from people who were in Downtown Waco when the tornado hit.(KWTX)
By Brady Taylor
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KWTX) - On May 11th KWTX will air an exclusive documentary looking back at the 1953 Waco Tornado. On May 11th, 1953 a third of a mile wide tornado tore through the heart of downtown Waco, killing 114 people. This documentary take a look back at the devastation from that day, and tell first hand stories from people who were in Downtown Waco when the tornado hit.

