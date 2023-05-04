Advertise
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 5.4.23

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Buckeye Eats & Sweets at 2423 Cole Avenue in Waco inside the bingo hall got a 73 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was some unlabeled white powder, and the sugar was brought from someone’s home.

There was an orange substance on part of the ice machine.

There were dented cans of chicken.

They were using an unapproved chemicals, and there were other issues.

This place needed a re-inspection.

_______________

Subway at 8309 North Highway 6 in Waco got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the roasted chicken, sliced roast beef, the sliced tomatoes were not kept cool enough.

They had to be thrown out.

Several areas and pieces of equipment needed to be “thoroughly cleaned.”

It needed a re-inspection.

____________

Big Reds Drive-In at 1 East Main Street in Troy got a 94 on a recent inspection and the permit application was withheld.

According to the food safety worker, there was a significant gnat problem in the kitchen, and in the self-serve soda area.

Spilled syrup and buildup and residue needed to be cleaned.

Plus, there was evidence of rodent nesting.

This place needed a re-inspection.

______________

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Frank’s Kettle Corn at 6500 North 19th Street in Waco.

This mobile business has been open for two years.

Owners Gary and Janna say the Sweet and Salty is the number one flavor.

Then there’s caramel, churro, dill pickle, jalapeno, and more.

Check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

They take personal orders and do deliveries.

