Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Rewards offered to help find inmates who escaped Virginia jail

Two rewards are being offered to help find inmates who escaped from a Virginia jail recently.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Multiple rewards are now being offered to help find the two inmates who escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are offering a combined reward of up to $70,000 to help find Alder Marin-Sotelo, who is charged with murdering a Wake County, North Carolina, deputy last year.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 and the U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $20,000.

Authorities say that Marin-Sotelo had assistance in escaping the jail from his older sister Adriana Marin Sotelo early Sunday morning.

He left the jail in Virginia driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward to help find Bruce Callahan, who escaped 22 hours later.

Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.

If you see either suspect, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison
Francisco Oropeza, 38.
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter

Latest News

A school superintendent in Iowa learns how to drive school buses to help with driver shortages....
Superintendent gets bus license, helps during driver shortage
A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
Man accused in Harvard bomb threat, extortion plan
Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter...
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
Central Texas ballerinas take their talents to the stage for spring performance
Central Texas ballerinas take their talents to the stage for spring performance
A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
Man charged, accused of placing fake bomb at Harvard