Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Superintendent gets bus license, helps during driver shortage

A school superintendent in Iowa learns how to drive school buses to help with driver shortages. (KCRG)
By Emily Schrad and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - School superintendents can wear a lot of hats in order to help out. One superintendent in Iowa has gone the extra mile to help his district.

While many school districts across eastern Iowa are seeing some bus driver shortages, Davis Eidahl, the superintendent of Solon Community School District, decided to open some doors to help fill the gap.

After experiencing that driver shortage firsthand, Eidahl got a grant that lets the district train new bus drivers and decided he wanted to sit in the driver’s seat too.

“Between just the shortage of drivers and maybe needing a spare in an emergency every now and then, and being able to learn more of what the training consists of, I actually participated in that training,” Eidahl said.

He then got his bus license, allowing him to help out with driving students to and from school.

Eidahl said with all of the extracurricular activities students participate in, there are days they send out seven buses and multiple vans on the same night.

“And trying to put together the number of route drivers - we need to drop people off after school and then activity drivers to go to all these events - we run short sometimes,” he said.

Drivers with the district said while they were surprised to see him behind the wheel, they appreciate their superintendent helping wherever possible.

“I think it’s a great way for him to lead by example. Obviously, we’re short on drivers, so every driver is crucial at this point,” said Dave Johnson, the district’s director of transportation.

Eidahl said there was a bit of a learning curve.

“I was nervous. I won’t lie about that. There’s a lot of controls. And a lot of things you’re required to think about and do all at the same time,” Eidahl said.

But, it has become a fun challenge for Eidahl.

“You actually start to crave it a little bit,” he said.

He especially appreciated being able to step out of the classroom and see the kids in a whole new light.

“I do like the different roles. I had worked in a large district, and I came to Solon to be in a smaller district, where I could just be more of an educator and more involved,” Eidhal said. “And I never dreamed that it would expand to bus driving, but I really enjoy the various roles within the school district.”

The time Eidhal took to learn a new skill has not only helped fill a need but also has better connected with the district he serves.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison
Francisco Oropeza, 38.
$130K reward announced for information on Texas shooter

Latest News

A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
Man accused in Harvard bomb threat, extortion plan
Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter...
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
Central Texas ballerinas take their talents to the stage for spring performance
Central Texas ballerinas take their talents to the stage for spring performance
A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
Man charged, accused of placing fake bomb at Harvard