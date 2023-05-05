Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

City of Waco seeking input from community on future redevelopment of Lion’s Park

City held the first of four meetings that invite community members to be part of the design process
City of Waco
City of Waco(KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco staple is about to start getting a lot of love, $2 million worth to be exact.

Lion’s Park has been around for generations, and after several phases of its existence the city is preparing to make it a must-see experience.

For more than 70 years, Lion’s Park has served its community is several different ways. The most recent use being a kiddie amusement park, but it became dilapidated over the years. The kiddie park closed down and all the rides were auctioned off in 2021.

Since then, the park has been a blank slate and the city is ready to bring the 10-acre lot back to life. But they need the community’s help with the vision.

“The first step for us is to really get our community together to see what they want this park to be in the future,” says Jonathan Cook, the Director of Parks & Recreation for the city of Waco.

On Wednesday night, the city held its first of four meetings that brought dozens of Wacoans to the convention center where they helped brainstorm ideas.

“We want to look forward in the future lens and think about what we want this park to offer, how we want it to look and really what people in Waco want to see,” Cook adds.

Some of the potential plans include a performance pavilion for concerts, plenty of ways to entertain the kids, and a dog park.

No decision is final, this meeting as well as the future ones will help the city map out and finalize a plan.

At Wednesday’s meeting they had paper maps of the land to serve as a new canvas for people to draw out the plans they have for the future of the park.

If you have some ideas that you want to share, you still have time. The city is holding three more meetings once a month through August to gather all the input they can.

To get updates on the plan as well as the schedule for future meetings, you can sign-up for notifications here.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours before convicting Quest...
Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast
Central Texas students perform play
Special needs students in Belton work with mentors to perform ‘Annie Jr.’ musical
Central Texas students perform play
Tell Me Something Good: 5.4.23
Buckeye Eats and Sweets Waco
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 5.4.23