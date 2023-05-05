City of Waco seeking input from community on future redevelopment of Lion’s Park

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco staple is about to start getting a lot of love, $2 million worth to be exact.

Lion’s Park has been around for generations, and after several phases of its existence the city is preparing to make it a must-see experience.

For more than 70 years, Lion’s Park has served its community is several different ways. The most recent use being a kiddie amusement park, but it became dilapidated over the years. The kiddie park closed down and all the rides were auctioned off in 2021.

Since then, the park has been a blank slate and the city is ready to bring the 10-acre lot back to life. But they need the community’s help with the vision.

“The first step for us is to really get our community together to see what they want this park to be in the future,” says Jonathan Cook, the Director of Parks & Recreation for the city of Waco.

On Wednesday night, the city held its first of four meetings that brought dozens of Wacoans to the convention center where they helped brainstorm ideas.

“We want to look forward in the future lens and think about what we want this park to offer, how we want it to look and really what people in Waco want to see,” Cook adds.

Some of the potential plans include a performance pavilion for concerts, plenty of ways to entertain the kids, and a dog park.

No decision is final, this meeting as well as the future ones will help the city map out and finalize a plan.

At Wednesday’s meeting they had paper maps of the land to serve as a new canvas for people to draw out the plans they have for the future of the park.

If you have some ideas that you want to share, you still have time. The city is holding three more meetings once a month through August to gather all the input they can.

To get updates on the plan as well as the schedule for future meetings, you can sign-up for notifications here.

