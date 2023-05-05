Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a woman as detectives investigate a case of identity theft stemming from a vehicle burglary.

On Feb. 5, deputies responded to a vehicle burglary at Dana Peak Park in Harker Heights.

Weeks later, detectives learned the victim’s identification card was being “fraudulently used to cash checks at three different bank location in Bell County, and Williamson County,” officials wrote in a social media post.

Detectives shared photos of a woman, but did not clarify whether that woman is a suspect or a person of interest in the case.

Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information pertaining to the vehicle burglary and identity theft cases, should call Detective Havens at 254-933-5437.

To remain anonymous, call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

