Family of 6-year-old Las Vegas boy plans to donate organs after suspected DUI crash in California

By Kim Passoth
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family is spending their final hours with their 6-year-old son. Their car was hit by a suspected drunk driver and the boy has been declared brain dead. He remains on life support as he will soon become an organ donor.

“He was honestly the most beautiful, sweetest child ever, everyone, everyone loved him… He lost his first tooth two weeks ago and he was so happy about that,” shared Moses Sanchez about his son Ian. Joceline Rodriguez and Sanchez have remained at Children’s Hospital in San Diego at their son’s side since the crash. Ian and his 4-year-old brother were sleeping as the family was driving home to Vegas Monday morning.

“We went to Mexico to visit her parents, they’re his grandparents,” Sanchez explained. A suspected drunk driver hit the family’s car on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, California. Ian suffered a brain laceration and stroke, doctors were unable to control the brain hemorrhage.

“He is pretty much brain-dead right now. He is being kept alive right now, so we are able to say our final goodbyes,” Sanchez told FOX5.

Within the next few days, Ian’s life will end. The boy will be taken off life support and his organs will go on to help other children live.

After the organ donation process is complete, the family will come home to Las Vegas. They do need help to bring Ian’s body home and cover final expenses. You can learn more here.

The suspected drunk driver that caused the multiple car collision was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with felony DUI causing bodily injury. He was released the next morning after posting a $50,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

