Good News Friday: May 5, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to wish Peter Rodriguez Sr. Happy Belated Birthday! He turned 96 on April 29th. He is the father of 7 children, many many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a few great great grandchildren. He also likes the Dallas cowboys!

Marco Cunningham from Rapoport got his 2nd gold of the Cross Country meet with a time of 4:33.26. For the 1,600 meter run. He is in Austin right now, getting set to compete at state. His mother Emily and dad Wes say they support him, in fact very far behind him because he’s so fast. Best of luck to Marco!

This Tuesday, these KISD Career Center seniors are set to attend college to become teachers. You can see them signing their certificates of commitment. These students in the CTE Education program have spent 3 days a week in Field Training sites for the past 2 years to get an on-the-job feel for teaching. Goodluck!

Temple ISD Meistersingers had a successful day at the 2023 UIL competition! They had 4 ensembles, 3 clean sweeps and straight “1s” in concert performance. The district says it is proud of all of the students for the hard work they have put it on this process!

Congratulations to the Copperas Cove ISD 2023 district employees of the year! The elementary and secondary teachers of the year will represent the District at the Region 12 teachers of the year contest.

The U.S. News and World Report says Midway High School is once again ranked the number 1 “Best Public High School” in the Waco area. Out of 18,000 schools ranked nationallay, Midway is among the top 12% and top 11% of the almost 2,000 schools in Texas.

