Houston teen charged with capital murder in killing of transgender woman

Oscar Ariel Sierra, 18, is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Marisela...
Oscar Ariel Sierra, 18, is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Marisela Castro, 39, a transgender woman.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Oscar Ariel Sierra, 18, is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Marisela Castro, 39, a transgender woman.

A second suspect, a 17-year-old boy who was 16 at the time of the killing, was also arrested, and referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a charge of capital murder, police said.

The victim’s body was found at 600 Centerwood Drive at about 1:45 a.m. on July 29, 2022. Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting call, and found the victim lying in the roadway. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined Castro and another person exited her vehicle after it was parked.  A suspect then shot Castro, and fled the scene in her vehicle. 

“At least one other suspect was seen in the vehicle,” police said, “Both suspects abandoned the vehicle a short distance from the shooting scene, and then fled on foot.”

The 17-year-old juvenile, who is not believed to be the shooter, was arrested on March 14, 2023.

Investigators eventually identified Sierra as the shooter. He is currently in the Harris County Joint Processing Center and was charged for his role in this incident on May 4.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

