March of Dimes puts on annual March for Babies event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco, Temple and Killeen chapters of March of Dimes are hosting their annual March for Babies event Saturday at the Cameron Park Zoo.

The nonprofit invites anyone in the community to attend the walk to support mothers and families who did not get to walk out of the hospital with their babies.

There will be face painting and fun activities for children as well as a fashion show for kids who ‘graduated’ from the NICU.

Ginny Hall, March of Dimes Waco Chapter Donor Development Manager, said the event’s goal is to make sure women who lost their babies do not feel alone.

“Every family has a story to tell, so it’s a great chance for families to connect with one another that have had similar experiences and it brings the community together,” Hall said.

Pre-registration for the event starts at 5:30 p.m. and the walk begins at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, but donations are welcomed.

