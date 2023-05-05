Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

March of Dimes puts on annual March for Babies event

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco, Temple and Killeen chapters of March of Dimes are hosting their annual March for Babies event Saturday at the Cameron Park Zoo.

The nonprofit invites anyone in the community to attend the walk to support mothers and families who did not get to walk out of the hospital with their babies.

There will be face painting and fun activities for children as well as a fashion show for kids who ‘graduated’ from the NICU.

Ginny Hall, March of Dimes Waco Chapter Donor Development Manager, said the event’s goal is to make sure women who lost their babies do not feel alone.

“Every family has a story to tell, so it’s a great chance for families to connect with one another that have had similar experiences and it brings the community together,” Hall said.

Pre-registration for the event starts at 5:30 p.m. and the walk begins at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, but donations are welcomed.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19

Latest News

KWTX@4: Pete Sousa and Rogue Media Network's Mike Hamilton spotlight some local podcasts - 5.5.23
KWTX@4: Pete Sousa and Rogue Media Network's Mike Hamilton spotlight some local podcasts - 5.5.23
KWTX@4: Hispanic Leaders' Network launches a new program to breakdown language barriers - 5.5.23
KWTX@4: Hispanic Leaders' Network launches a new program to breakdown language barriers - 5.5.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: King Charles III greets the public, Jenny Craig is going out of...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: King Charles III greets the public, Jenny Craig is going out of business, and more - 5.5.23
fastcast CLARK downpour storms storm stormy downburst rain rainfall rain shaft
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast