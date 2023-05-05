Advertise
McLennan falls to Weatherford

MCC softball
MCC softball(KWTX)
By Candice Kelm
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The ninth-ranked McLennan Softball squad fell to No. 18 Weatherford tonight on the opening day of the Region V Tournament at Bosque River Ballpark. Weatherford scored one in the top of the first inning.

Carter Smith led off with a singled and advanced to second on a ground out by Amelia Gunther. Lilly Bean then doubled to score Smith. Five more Weatherford runs came in the third inning.

Gunther doubled and Bean singled. Annabelle Guay walked to load the bases. Jeanette Fonoti followed with a fielder’s choice, putting Gunther out at the plate. Darlene Montoya followed with a single to score Bean and Guay.

Jeanette Rios then singled to score Fonoti, and Lencia Powell singled to score Montoya and Rios. The final three runs came in the top of the fifth inning. Guay reached on an error and Fonoti singled.

Rios singled to score Guay, and Fonoti scored on a wild pitch. Rios then scored on a sacrifice fly by Powell.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

