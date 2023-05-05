Advertise
“Monster from the Sky” documentary to air May 11th on KWTX

Referred to as the “Monster from the Sky,” a powerful F-5 tornado struck the heart of downtown Waco around 4:40 p.m. on May 11, 1953, killing 114
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - May 11th, 1953, has been etched in the minds of Wacoans for 70 years.

Referred to as the “Monster from the Sky,” a powerful F-5 tornado struck the heart of downtown Waco around 4:40 p.m. on May 11, 1953, killing 114 and leaving another 600 injured.

Join us May 11th, 2023, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. on KWTX as we present “Monster from the Sky,” a one-hour commercial-free documentary telling the story of the Waco Tornado, 70-years later.

We’ll hear from residents who both witnessed the event and experienced the aftermath, and we’ll show how this devestating storm changed the landscape of downtown Waco.

Plus, we’ll view never before seen videos, and hear exclusive new stories.

It will be an experience you will not want to miss.

Special thanks to Texas Farm Bureau Insurance for making the telling of this historic event possible.

