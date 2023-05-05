New upscale development off of HWY 84 could bring shopping center, grocery store, duplexes to McGregor

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - 88 Acres of land nestled right off of Highway 84 and next to the McGregor Executive Airport have sat vacant for nearly 20 years, but that could all be changing soon if the cities of Waco and McGregor decide to move forward with a new mixed-use development called The Concourse.

“It’ll consist of a really nice grocery story, there will be some housing a little bit, patio homes, upscale duplexes, there’s gonna be shopping,” Jim Hering, mayor of McGregor, said of the development.

KBar Group, the Austin-based developer behind the proposal, found that the area was severely lacking commercial and residential options for locals.

“We found that there’s a huge level of demand that wasn’t being met,” Travis Krause, a spokesperson for the KBar Group, said. “Ranging from the need for restaurants, certain medical offices, and on top of that, just a place to go for recreational purposes.”

The upscale endeavor would technically sit in McGregor’s city limits, but still requires Waco’s involvement due to an intercity contract from 2004.

Because of this, Krause says that balancing the two cities’ varying schedules – and priorities – has made progress on the project slow.

“Getting the two cities to even coordinate a meeting where everyone can sit down and have a conversation is like an act of Congress sometimes,” Krause said. “It’s really challenging. No one is against it, it’s just really hard.”

At this rate, Krause doesn’t foresee breaking ground before 2024.

But when it does, phase one will focus on commercial construction, before then moving on to the residential part of the development.

Despite a long road ahead, Hering is hopeful this will be a win-win for all.

“For the city of Waco, they’ll receive the benefit of the water and sewer fees,” Jim Hering, the mayor of McGregor, said. “For the city of McGregor, sales tax revenue. So again, I think it’s something where both communities will win.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.