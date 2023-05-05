Advertise
One injured in early morning aggravated burglary

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated burglary that left one person injured.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary and shooting in the 600 block of Kacie Drive around 2:39 a.m., Friday, May 5.

Authorities report that three suspects entered the residence, and took multiple electronics, among other things.

As they were leaving, one of the suspects fired their weapon and hit the victim, according to police.

If you know anything call police at 254-298-5500.

