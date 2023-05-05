OPERATION GRATITUDE: Navy Federal asks Central Texans to donate items to active service members

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In honor of Military Appreciation Month, KWTX is partnering with Navy Federal Credit Union branches across Central Texas to help collect supplies for Operation Gratitude, which is a nonprofit that sends care packages to active service members overseas.

“Our members are our mission,” one of the Killeen branch managers, Allison Munden, said. “One way that we can give back is by partnering with nonprofits like Operation Gratitude, and we are donating items for our service members to make them care packages overseas, just to give them some entertainment and some things to do.”

Navy Federal supports Veterans and active military as well as their families in many ways, and this month is no exception. Branches in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove will have drop boxes at each location.

They invite all Central Texans to swing by and drop off their donated items in the boxes found past the front doors of the offices.

They ask people to donate items like crossword puzzles, socks, fidget spinners, puzzles, games and other items to keep them occupied that would fit in a care package for troops to help them feel less alone and more supported by the people they are fighting for.

Navy Federal has many ties to veterans and active-duty military. Assistant Vice President Glenn Ellyson said he grew up in Killeen where his dad was active duty at Fort Hood, soon to be Fort Cavazos.

“My dad served in the army, served in Vietnam, I’ve been surrounded by military my whole life, I grew up in Killeen,” he said. “It’s very special to me.”

“It’s a small token of appreciation to say thank you, we are thinking about you overseas,” Munden said. “Please know that our love is out there for them.”

The following are the locations you can drop off items.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Killeen 3210 E. Central Texas EXPY STE #404 500 W. Central Texas EXPY Harker Heights 201 E. Central Texas EXPY STE #690 Copperas Cove 30101 US Hwy 190 STE 148A

KWTX Studio Waco 6700 American Plaza



