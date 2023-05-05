Advertise
Severe Storm Watch until 10 pm

Late-day severe storm risk continues through the weekend
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
While everyone will have the potential for storms today, the favored location may be in spots that didn’t see yesterday’s storms. For storms to form, they like unstable and warm air. The spots that didn’t see storms yesterday should have the most unstable air, so that’s why those spots might be in a more favorable position this evening for storm development. Storm chances this evening could once again contain large hail, damaging winds, and could pose a flooding concern with heavy rainfall expected. We are under a Severe Storm Watch until 10pm tonight.

The latest forecast model data suggests that today will be the stormiest day out of the next three. We still have late-day and evening rain and storm chances around both on Saturday and Sunday, but storms may form farther away from Central Texas. While the near-term weather pattern continues to bring us the possibility of scattered showers and storms through at least Tuesday, the mid-week and late-week weather pattern next week may lead to lower severe weather chances but higher chances for steadier rain. After Tuesday, a legitimate storm system could move into the Plains and hang around for a few days. While we’re still too far away for specifics, the weather pattern looks to bring us daily storm chances that may be more rain maker than severe weather maker.

Saturday’s morning temperatures in the upper 60s will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s again with a 30% chance of storms. Saturday’s heat index values will again be in the upper 90s but a slight drop in temperatures and a slight drop in humidity Sunday will be to our benefit as highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s and heat index values top out around 95°.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

